Hedget (HGET) Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $7.50 million and $475,586.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.28 or 0.00012904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hedget Profile

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

