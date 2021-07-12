Helex Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,538.00 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Helex has a total market capitalization of $8,148.81 and $4,538.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helex has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00053898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00919258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00093669 BTC.

HLX is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. Helex’s official website is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

