Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.51). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

NYSE:HP opened at $32.06 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 262,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 1,548,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $33,267,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,681,000 after buying an additional 624,269 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after buying an additional 621,301 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,562,000 after purchasing an additional 546,025 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

