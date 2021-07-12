Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Down to $32.06

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.06, but opened at $31.10. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $31.42, with a volume of 716 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.26.

The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 23.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

