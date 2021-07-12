Hemenway Trust Co LLC Acquires 18,818 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up about 1.8% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $16,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Unilever by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

UL traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $59.86. The stock had a trading volume of 53,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,043. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

