Hemenway Trust Co LLC Acquires 5,939 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.9% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.09. The company had a trading volume of 144,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,550,729. The firm has a market cap of $447.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.70.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

