Hemenway Trust Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 3.4% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $31,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $278.06. The stock had a trading volume of 20,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,455. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $181.18 and a 12-month high of $280.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.25.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.93.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

