Hemenway Trust Co LLC Buys 7,342 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises approximately 2.1% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $19,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.03. The stock had a trading volume of 69,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,406. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.25. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $212.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

