Hemenway Trust Co LLC Buys 9,658 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 2.8% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $25,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. FIL Ltd raised its position in Fiserv by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,689,000 after purchasing an additional 113,622 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $837,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 133,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 169,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,328,000 after acquiring an additional 38,877 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $108.54. 71,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,490,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 84.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

