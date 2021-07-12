Hemenway Trust Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,005 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Illumina makes up approximately 1.7% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $15,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Illumina by 53.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,448 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 17.0% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $1,690,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.7% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,096,291 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.32.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $5.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $482.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,511. The firm has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 111.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $427.02. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

