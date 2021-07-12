Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $14.69 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,675 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up about 1.6% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC owned 0.08% of Xylem worth $14,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,555,000 after acquiring an additional 267,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,064,000 after acquiring an additional 80,258 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after acquiring an additional 407,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,289,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,888,000 after acquiring an additional 103,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $664,504.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,761.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,492 shares of company stock worth $1,654,660. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,510. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.56. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.64 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 72.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

