Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $15.05 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.6% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.86. The stock had a trading volume of 85,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,959. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.60. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a PE ratio of -47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.92.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

