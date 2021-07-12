Hemenway Trust Co LLC Purchases 6,960 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. AptarGroup comprises about 2.7% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC owned 0.26% of AptarGroup worth $24,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $1,470,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Shares of ATR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.58. The company had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,333. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.34 and a 52-week high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

