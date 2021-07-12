Hemenway Trust Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.6% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $23,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $79,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

PG traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.65. 171,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,401,139. The firm has a market cap of $334.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.