Hemenway Trust Co LLC Trims Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC decreased its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,396 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Xilinx comprises 2.3% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Xilinx worth $21,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Xilinx by 33.3% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 10.7% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 26,849 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $1.92 on Monday, hitting $133.67. The stock had a trading volume of 33,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.18. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.05 and a 1-year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

