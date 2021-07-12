Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 169,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.30% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 during the first quarter worth $313,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 14.0% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 104,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 25,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

NXR opened at $18.72 on Monday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

