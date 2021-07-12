Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,011 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,294,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,356,000 after purchasing an additional 421,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1,127.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,436,000 after purchasing an additional 387,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $133.47 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $140.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. UBS Group upped their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.36.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

