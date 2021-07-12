Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 266,968 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 266,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Karyopharm Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, EVP Jatin Shah acquired 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $755.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.25. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KPTI shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.