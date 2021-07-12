Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 285,562 Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 285,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Epizyme as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Epizyme by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after buying an additional 481,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Epizyme by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after buying an additional 419,919 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC raised its stake in Epizyme by 1.1% during the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 739,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Epizyme by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 21,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

EPZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Epizyme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $7.73 on Monday. Epizyme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The company has a market cap of $788.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.35.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 143.20% and a negative net margin of 1,139.03%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Epizyme’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

