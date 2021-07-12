Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,021 Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix stock opened at $820.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $768.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $864.48.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

