Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 88,601 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,601 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Vipshop by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708,332 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Vipshop by 5.0% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,426,000 after purchasing an additional 238,657 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIPS. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.