Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGIB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $60.67 on Monday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $61.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.09.

