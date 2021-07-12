Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 101,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of Saratoga Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAR opened at $27.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

SAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Saratoga Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.97.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

