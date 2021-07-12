Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 25,327 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,327 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,206,000 after acquiring an additional 569,698 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 86,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after purchasing an additional 955,863 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $3,011,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,222,273 shares of company stock valued at $321,671,094 in the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $100.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $51.08 and a one year high of $104.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DELL. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

