Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.13 Million in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

AMT stock opened at $278.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.79. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $280.21. The company has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,566 shares of company stock valued at $15,067,189 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.