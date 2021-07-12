Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.34 Million in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $158,049,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,546,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,719,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,159,000 after buying an additional 19,581 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 859,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,398,000 after buying an additional 101,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,708,000 after buying an additional 35,679 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $63.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.12. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $58.78 and a 12-month high of $63.92.

