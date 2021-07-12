Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.35 Million in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 160,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Golub Capital BDC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,142,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,943,000 after acquiring an additional 318,851 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 45.0% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 51,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,010 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 48.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub purchased 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,705.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 111,579 shares of company stock worth $1,732,983 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

GBDC opened at $15.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.60. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

