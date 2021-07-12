Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.38 Million in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 97,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of OneSpan as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSPN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in OneSpan by 8,391.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $25.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSPN. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $320,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,081 shares of company stock worth $883,961. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

