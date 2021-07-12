Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.93 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,030,000 after acquiring an additional 91,179 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $27,083,000. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $28,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $205.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $557.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $198.26 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.30.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

