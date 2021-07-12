Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.94 Million in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 183,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Hercules Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. CWM LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

