Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.96 Million in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,084,000 after acquiring an additional 289,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,791,000 after acquiring an additional 74,367 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,001,000 after acquiring an additional 245,223 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,445,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,749,000 after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.55.

BAX opened at $80.43 on Monday. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.