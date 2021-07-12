Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $2 Million in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Cortexyme at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cortexyme during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cortexyme during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $1,037,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,369.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,187,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,411 shares of company stock worth $3,255,430 over the last 90 days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRTX stock opened at $57.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.01. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $60.72.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.