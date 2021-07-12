Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 45,596 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NXQ opened at $16.55 on Monday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

