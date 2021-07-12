Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 34,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,321,000 after buying an additional 25,703 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $68.10 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $70.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

