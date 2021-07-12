Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.73 Million Investment in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Equinix by 29.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 6.7% in the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of Equinix by 6.2% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $820.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $768.34. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 179.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $864.48.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

