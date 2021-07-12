Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 145,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Coherus BioSciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 824,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 114,070 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 179,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 113,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $13.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.40. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.97.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CHRS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

