Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 168,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.55% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfleet Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $466,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $604,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 10,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CEV opened at $13.93 on Monday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $14.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.0471 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

