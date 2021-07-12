Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 35,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 30,474 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,698 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.23 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $259.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

