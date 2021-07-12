Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 196,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 1.01% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTN. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 10.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 33.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 33,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

VTN opened at $13.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $14.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0478 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.