Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

JMST opened at $51.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.