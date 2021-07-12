Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 92,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Revance Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,433,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,926,000 after acquiring an additional 107,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 63,121 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,545,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,200,000 after purchasing an additional 383,730 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RVNC stock opened at $33.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,021.48% and a negative return on equity of 93.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

RVNC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

