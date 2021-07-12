Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 195,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 62,477 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 703,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 304,405 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 18,589 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 236,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 23,630 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ARDC opened at $16.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

