Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of ChemoCentryx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCXI. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 190.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,625 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,873,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,737,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,222,000 after buying an additional 254,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 983.1% during the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 255,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

In other news, COO Tausif Butt purchased 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $120,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CCXI. Stifel Nicolaus raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

CCXI opened at $16.77 on Monday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.