Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,004 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 176.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 238.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $87.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.40.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.07.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

