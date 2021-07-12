Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 102,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Theravance Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,583,000 after buying an additional 142,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,110,000 after buying an additional 83,878 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 704,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,687,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

