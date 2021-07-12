Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sage Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 39.0% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 10,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,246,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAGE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $54.73 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.15.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.44) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

