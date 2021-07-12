Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Revance Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

RVNC opened at $33.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.55. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,021.48% and a negative return on equity of 93.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

