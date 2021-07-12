Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 117,375 Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 117,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Capital Southwest at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSWC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $26.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $556.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $28.10.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 74.76%. Analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.61%.

Capital Southwest Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

