Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 169,323 Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 169,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.94% of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPFF opened at $12.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $12.11.

