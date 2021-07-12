Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,383 CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,383 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 46.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $3,233,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $139.61 on Monday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $169.70. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.87 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CYBR. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

